Chichester PB 5k: Runners brave wind and rain at Goodwood - picture special

It wasn't the ideal day for running - especially for pounding around an exposed motor racing circuit. Nevertheless scores of runners took on the challenge of the Chichester PB 5k.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 12:24 pm

It was the curtain-raiser for the new-look Chichester 10k that took place, also starting and finishing from the Goodwood circuit, later in the morning. See pictures from the 5k on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. The 5k was won by James Beeks of Basingstoke and Mid Hants AC in a super time of 15.28. Look out for our bumper 10k picture gallery on this site on Thursday - the same day you'll also be able to see plenty of coverage of the races in the Chichester Observer.

