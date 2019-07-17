Tennis for Kids on Brighton seafront

Angmering tennis club star joins former British player for mini Wimbledon session

Tennis coach Sam Oakley, from the Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club hall of fame, joined a former British star player for a mini Wimbledon session, giving schoolchildren an opportunity to try the sport. Sam, coach at Virgin Active in Brighton, worked with Julie Hobbs, who won eight singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the ITF circuit, and two other tennis coaches at the Tennis for Kids session next to the British Airways i360 in Brighton.

Julie played at Wimbledon nine times between 1994 and 2003. Having retired from international tennis, she is now head coach at the Pavilion and Avenue Tennis Club in Brighton. She said: “I’ve played on centre court at Wimbledon and some of the most famous tennis venues in the world but nowhere quite as unique as this. To see these children get their first experience of tennis in such an incredible setting was great and hopefully they will want to try it again. It’s a great way for kids to get an introduction to tennis make friends at the same time.”

Children from Balfour and Hertford primary schools at the Tennis for Kids session
Children from Balfour and Hertford primary schools taking part in the Tennis for Kids session in Brighton
Former British and Wimbledon star Julie Hobbs at the Tennis for Kids session on Brighton seafront
Brighton tennis coach Sam Oakley, from the Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club hall of fame
