Youth sailing talent shown off at annual West Sussex regatta

Young sailors from across the area competed against each other to win trophies in the West Sussex Schools’ and Youth Sailing Association’s Annual Regatta, with more than 100 boats involved in the races.

A team of 11 members of the Arun Youth Aqua Centre aged 11 to 16 headed to the Cobnor Activities Centre in Chichester Harbour for the competition on Saturday and Sunday, which was the first competitive regatta for many of them.

The team from Arun Youth Aqua Centre who competed in compete in the West Sussex Schools' and Youth Sailing Association's Annual Regatta

Due to high winds on Saturday morning, the racing was delayed until speeds had dropped to a light west-southwest wind. Two races were run back to back for the handicap fleets, with three races for the rookie fleet.

A good breeze on the Sunday enabled the handicap fleets to take part in three races before the winners of the competition were announced and trophies were presented.

Jan Elliman, secretary and treasurer at the centre, said: “Great beach work by the teams saw all dinghies safely launch with many in the rookie fleet, a combination of strong tidal water and sailing among moored yachts for the first time.

“For many at Arun Youth Aqua Centre this was their first major regatta and they excelled themselves with three boats in the first ten of the rookie fleet, some having only sailed over two seasons.”

Jamie Dadswell, sailing a Laser, was placed third in the fast fleet and Nathan Golding, sailing a Topper, was second in the rookie fleet.

These successes will set Arun Youth Aqua Centre up with a good foundation for preparing for 2019’s regatta, which will be hosted at Felpham Sailing Club, who won this year’s team trophy.

