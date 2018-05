Nine-year-old friends Jack Candler and Adam Watson swam 100 lengths to raise money for charity.

Jack, from Rustington Primary School, and Adam, from Summerlea School, achieved their goal of covering 2.5k each in just under an hour and a half.

Cath Watson, Adam’s mum, said: “ Adam and Jack took part in the Swimathon at the Littlehampton pool.

“The boys have now raised more than £600 between them, for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and the Swimathon Foundation.”