Worthing Thunder tipped for big things

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay believes Worthing Thunder are amongst the frontrunners to win the National League Division 1 crown this season.

Macaulay’s Lions team, who finished second in the British Basketball League last season, defeated Worthing 121-72 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Lions boast players such as Great Britain international and last season’s BBL MVP, Justin Robinson, talented British guard Jordan Spencer and league-leading rebounder Brandon Peel.

Macaulay said: “I have no doubting that they (Thunder) will be up there in the NBL this year. They lack a bit of height and size but they make up for it with overall talent.

“They will have crunch games, but with Zaire Taylor and Alex Owumi on the roster, they will certainly be amongst the favourites for the league.”

