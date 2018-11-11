Worthing Thunder tame the Essex Leopards to return to winning ways

Worthing Thunder returned to winning ways on Saturday with a routine 104-86 win over Essex Leopards at the Worthing Leisure Centre.

After a first loss of the season last week, it was important for Worthing to bounce back quickly, especially given that they had the luxury of playing one game this weekend after three weeks of double headers.

And Thunder did just that by jumping out to an early 13-point lead after the first quarter and they managed to maintain a double figure cushion for the majority of the contest.

Worthing’s lead peaked at 27 points with Leopards, still without a win this season unable to challenge.

Zaire Taylor exploded for 38 points and seven rebounds to lead Thunder as they moved to second place with a 6-1 record.

Alex Owumi added 23 points and 14 rebounds with Brendan Okoronkwo also posting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, the latter also dished out six assists.

Sam Newman led Leopards with 20 points.