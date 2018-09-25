Worthing Thunder success is down to chemistry says Goddard

Worthing Thunder player-coach Josh Goddard feels that team chemistry is improving following a winning start to the season over the weekend.

Led by 32 points from guard Nick Lewis, Thunder swept past Barking Abbey Crusaders 99-72 in their National Trophy opener on Saturday, leading by double-digits for the majority.

And in contrast to their pre-season defeat to British Basketball League side London Lions, the week before, Worthing’s all-round game was firing on all cylinders, which proved too much for the young Crusaders side to handle.

SEE ALSO Worthing Thunder tipped for big things | Experienced duo agree to join Worthing Thunder | Goddard named Worthing Thunder player-coach following Gayle's departure

Goddard said: “Team chemistry is improving every time we step on the court together. We’re getting to know each other’s style and their tendencies and we are beginning to see glimpses of what’s in store for the rest of the season.

“The thing that stood out most was our defensive intensity in the second half, knowing that we could score whenever we wanted, we chose to focus more on our defence as we all know too well that defence wins games and that we are going to be tested throughout the season.”

It leaves Thunder just one win away from securing a place in the semi-finals of the Trophy. However, next Sunday’s’ home game against Solent Kestrels at the Worthing Leisure Centre will be much more challenging for Goddard and his side.

The visit of the Kestrels also sees the 21-year-old player-coach go up against the team he spent the majority of his junior playing career with as well as going up against his mentor and opposite number, Matt Guymon.

Goddard explained: “Playing Solent for the first time as a player, coach definitely has some emotions that come with it.

“I’m grateful for the years I spent in the Solent programme with Bev and Matt Guymon as they started me on the path to where I am now which without it, my life could have gone in the wrong direction.”

Sunday’s Trophy game against Solent at the Worthing Leisure Centre sees a change of tip-off time, as the game begins at 3:00pm.