Worthing Thunder get back to winning ways against Manchester Magic

Worthing Thunder returned to winning ways in the north-west on Saturday night.

With captain Brendan Okoronkwo unavailable and free-scoring Zaire Taylor playing limited minutes, Thunder were able to overcome bottom side Manchester Magic 94-81, putting last week’s loss to Loughborough Riders behind them.

The notable absentee in the line-up though, made Thunder work hard in seeing off a youthful Magic side, who have only won one of their ten games this season.

Alex Owumi led the way for Thunder with 34 points and 12 rebounds with Jorge Ebanks also adding a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Thunder breezed to a double-digit lead cushion after the first quarter but it didn’t take long for Manchester to chip away at Worthing’s advantage.

Magic shrunk the lead to three less than four minutes into the second, thanks to a triple from Andre Gayle, as Thunder were guilty of being too comfortable with their lead.

Worthing though managed to regroup, stretching their lead to nine at the break and they thought they were home and dry in the third as a dunk from Ishmael Fontaine handed Thunder a 65-48 lead.

But in double quick time, Manchester’s young guns responded with a 14-2 run leaving Worthing frustrated after three quarters.

Worthing though pulled clear again in the fourth and this time, it was for good as a fatigued Manchester team threw in the towel early in the fourth.