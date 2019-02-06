Worthing Thunder eyeing more silverware

Worthing Thunder are aiming for a second piece of silverware in nine months on Sunday.

Thunder take on Loughborough Student Riders at the University of East London for the right to be crowned National Trophy champions.

Worthing were National League Division 1 play-off winners at the end of last season and the hope is they’ll be able to lift another piece of silverware.

The club prepared for the showpiece with mixed results over a double-header weekend.

It started on Saturday as they took on Bradford Dragons for the second time in the space of a week.

After a successful visit to West Yorkshire securing their spot in the National Trophy final, Thunder toppled Dragons again - this time 98-67 in a home league fixture.

In the end it was another comfortable victory for Thunder. An incredible second period saw them blow the Dragons away with a burst of three-pointers.

In a fast, exciting period the home team hit six three-pointers as a rampant Thunder amassed 37 points to lead at the halfway stage by 61-27. It was in essence a five-minute period and a 22-0 run that saw Thunder seal the game in dramatic style.

However, Worthing came up short in their quest for a double-win weekend.

In a pulsating, physical encounter Hemel Storm ran out 114-109 winners at Worthing Leisure Centre.

It was Storm who won it in overtime as Thunder sorely-missed their fouled-out players.

That meant Worthing’s last action prior to the National Trophy final ended in defeat.

They hope that will not have a negative impact on the squad as Loughborough Student Riders stand between them and a second piece of club silverware in the space of nine months.

