Worthing Thunder breeze past Nottingham Hoods as Owumi stars

Alex Owumi hit seven three-pointers as Worthing Thunder defeated newly promoted Nottingham Hoods 84-74 in the midlands on Sunday afternoon.

Once Owumi caught fire from long-range, he could not be extinguished as the American shot a deadly 63 percent from three-point land to lead all scorers with 30 points.

With Owumi in scintillating form, Thunder didn’t need much in the way of back-up scoring, but still, it was provided as Zaire Taylor added 18 points and six rebounds with Tom Ward getting 12.

Nottingham, promoted to National League, Division 1 this season following a championship-winning campaign in division 2 never got going until the last stages of the fourth quarter but by then it was too late.

Cole Welle stood out, leading the Hoods with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Veteran David Watts had 22 but there was very little support for the two.

Thunder led from start to finish, racing to a 20-6 lead after one and maintained that lead comfortably throughout with one brief flurry from the hosts late on.

The win sees Thunder keep second place with just one loss so far this season. Solent Kestrels continue to lead the way in division 1 after they beat Reading Rockets on Saturday night.