Worthing Excelsior course record is smashed

Worthing Excelsior’s time trial season got off to a disappointing start - although Nik Allen did set a new club course record.

Gusting winds of up to 50mph, combined with loose debris and standing water, made the Ashurst circuit course extremely tricky and hazardous. The majority of entrants opted not to start and there were only six finishers.

In the circumstances there was an impressive set of times from all of the riders. This was particularly true for Allen, pictured, (38:27). Having had the misfortune of a puncture last year he returned to set a new club course record, beating his 2017 time by seven seconds.

Second-placed Spencer Kirkham (39:59) produced another fast time as he finished more than a minute clear of last season’s winner John McGrath (41:14). The other finishers were Simon Steeles (41:43), Colin Toppin (43:38) and Ian Newbold (45:39). The traditional morning ten-mile handicap event will take place this week.

