Several Worthing members were part of the Sussex team that enjoyed inter-county under-16 tournament success.

Maisie Standen, Nicole Fawcett, Caitlin Silk and Ruby Rosser were the Worthing players who made up the county team.

Sussex won all four matches, against Hampshire, Surrey, Kent and Middlesex on the way to glory.

All the Worthing girls made superb contributions. Grace Byford, who was selected in the squad, missed out through injury.