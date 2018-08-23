Worthing and Penguin announce men's merger

Worthing and Penguin men’s hockey teams are to join forces for the upcoming season.

The merger will see the sides form one large community focused club, dedicated to bringing high-quality, fun, social and competitive hockey to adults and juniors across the Worthing and wider district areas.

Building on over 120 years of history from Worthing and 70 at Penguin, the new combined club will run six men’s teams and a flourishing junior section based at The Angmering School.

Both Worthing and Penguin ladies’ section sides will remain unchanged, with Worthing running three teams and Penguin just the one.

The current Penguin men’s first team will fit into Worthing, forming a new club second team.

Worthing's current 2nd team will now become the 3rd team and both will compete in the Sussex League Division 1.

More details on training dates, fixtures and social functions will be announced in the coming weeks on the Worthing club website.

For more information visit www.worthinghockey.co.uk or www.penguin-hockey.co.uk

