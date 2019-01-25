Worthing adults encouraged to get active

Worthing Gymnastics Club are launching sessions for adults.

The newly-introduced sessions, which take place every Friday at Bohunt School, Worthing from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, are inclusive for all abilities over the age of 18.

A recent Sport England survey revealed 25.7 per cent of Worthing residents are physically inactive.

And the town’s gymnastics club want to play a part in getting adults active.

Head coach and founder of the club, Heather Sampford, said: “Our adult sessions encourage the social side of sport while improving physical and mental well-being.

"We’d love to see ex gymnasts dusting off their leotards and fully welcome those who are interested in trying out something new.”

Head over to www.worthinggymnastics.com to register for a taster session.

