Wickers gymnasts finish season with incredible number of medals

Wickers has finished the competitive season with some amazing results from the last few competitions of the year.

Recent competitions included the Pegasus Invitational, C and L Invitational, Southbourne Invitational and the Modified and Novice South East Regional Championships.

Wickers managed many podium clean sweeps at all these competitions and easily totalled over 100 medals.

At the South East Modified and Novice Regional Championships Wickers managed to come home victorious with seven South East Regional Champions. In the Novice Regional Championships Wickers had the highest top three overall scores of entire competition going to Cloe Murray-Smith, the second highest score going to Lily Duggan and Nayan Ransley and the thirrd highest score going to Emily Telling-Hirst.

Katy Hodgson, club development officer said : “Wickers has had an incredible year turning the big 30, hosting our first display weekend and having our first gymnast compete in the National Finals. Bring on 2019!.”