We must be ready for tough Kent trip – Gayle

Worthing Thunder coach Daniel Gayle has warned his players of a physical and mental test as they return from the Christmas break on Saturday with a trip to Kent Crusaders.

Thunder, currently third in the National League Division 1, stretched their unbeaten run to six games by beating then league leaders Loughborough Student Riders in what was the final match before the festive break.

Despite Thunder’s current winning streak, Gayle feels a two-week break will put team chemistry to the test.

He said: “The Christmas break is a tough one, we’ve had an incredible run going into the break and our starters have logged a ton of minutes, so it was great to have them rest for this period. However, the problem is becoming out of rhythm and the rust and team conditioning.

“It’s going to be a real test of basketball maturity for all teams who haven’t had a chance to run-out. We were back with practice on Tuesday and will be ready for the weekend.”

Thunder will be sweating on the fitness of point-guard Jorge Ebanks as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.