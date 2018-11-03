Trio help maintain Shaun Brown Academy’s undefeated start

Shaun Brown Boxing Academy remained undefeated for the season with three members in action in the club’s latest bouts.

Ben Barnes, 15, was victorious on his competitive debut while Mason Gregg and Marat Bushby, both 12, had skills bouts.

Ben secured a unanimous decision victory over Winchester ABC boxer Liam Thomson following a dominant display at the Royal British Legion show in Tidworth.

Mason and Marat then took on Army-trained host club Alive ABC pair Willaim Eva and Casey Pain respectively.

Coach Stuart Smith was understandably very proud of his boxers once the action drew to a close, saying: “What a terrific night for Team SBBA. Ben could not have wished for a better competitive debut and both Marat and Mason really tried to implement instruction in their skills bouts. All three of them should be very proud of themselves, I know I am.”

