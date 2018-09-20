Talents attend national academy

A number of Worthing Swimming Club’s water polo teams young talents recently attended a national academy training camp.

Players who are part of the south east region girls’ squad were invited to Millfield School, Somerset for an intense week of training.

Worthing players Caitlin Silk, Lucy Bullock, Grace Byford and Ruby Rosser are part of the club’s London League under-15 squad.

Nicole Fawcett, Maddie Calthrop and Jess Street, who also represent Worthing, were all involved in the training camp at the national academy.

Have you read?

Ambitious Goddard eyeing up silverware with Worthing Thunder



Chairman 'sad to see' boss Bailey leave Lancing



Music video filmed in labour club for Littlehampton singer’s England anthem

