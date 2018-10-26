Swimmers enjoy county championship success

Worthing Swimming Club had 23 of their members competing in the recent fifth annual Sussex winter county championship competition at Crawley’s K2 Stadium.

Leon Taylor led the way for Worthing with six race wins in a variety of events while other club members Jamie Bond and Lyra Walton also collected gold medals. All events in the county competition, except the 100metre individual medley, were swum as heat declared winner races with no finals and an individual points competition for each age group up to the age of 14.

Worthing members enjoyed some success at the recent county championships

Worthing, who had 28 swimmers qualify but only 23 compete, collected an impressive medal haul.

They came away with nine golds, eight silver and 12 bronze medals, contributing to the 29 medals won across the board by the club.

Leon, 12, was victorious in the 50,100 and 200m breaststroke, 100 and 200m individual medley as well as the 100m backstroke to come away with six gold medals to show for his impressive efforts. The talented youngster came first in the individual points competition with another Worthing member, 14-year-old Rosie Windslow, finished third overall.

Jamie came out on top in the 50 and 100m backstroke while Lyra took top prize in the 200m butterfly, completing Worthing’s nine gold medal wins.

Have you read?

Midfielder goes back on decision to leave Worthing



Rumour Mill: Alonso new deal at Chelsea ... Inter Milan striker speaks out ... Real Madrid get warning



West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper House hopes loan spell will help earn new professional contract