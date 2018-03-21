Squash star Jonah selected for England

Shoreham squash star Jonah Bryant will cap off an impressive season by representing England in the Five Nations tournament later this month.

Rising star Jonah, who plays out of Brighton’s Coral Club and attends Lancing College Prep School, became British Open junior champion back in January.

The success did not stop there for Jonah this season as he has also been crowned English and British Close winner.

Jonah’s father, Ross, who is a former professional himself, believes his son’s success comes down to the commitment he shows the sport. He said: “When it comes to work ethic he’s even more gifted there because he works so hard. Jonah really loves it and that’s why the combination comes in because he is gifted and he likes the game so much, which means he trains so hard.

“He’s got a combination of the two because he’s so hungry for the game but you have to say he’s naturally very talented.”

The national champion capped off a great season by being selected to represent England in the junior Five Nations tournament in just over a week. Jonah will be part of that competition for a fourth time.

Ross said: “It’s great, he wears his kit with pride and he’s very proud and patriotic.

“He’s keen on the whole idea and I believe he will get many caps in the future.”

Jonah picked up a tennis racket at the age of three, however, he soon transitioned to squash under the guidance of his father Ross.

“He is starting to look over his shoulders and seeing it as a career which is interesting,” Ross added.

“Obviously we have to keep school work in check and keep the academics going but we can use that as motivation.

“It’s always a case of making sure the homework is done first, etc; and he’s bright so we know we will be okay there.

“We’ll see how it goes, you never know what will happen as a sportsman with injuries and illnesses, so we have to have a back-up. He’s certainly moving in the right direction.”