'Special' feat for marathon man Satchell

Worthing’s Martin Satchell joined an elite club following his fine exploits in Japan last month.

The 55-year-old Worthing & District Harrier member was handed the exclusive Six Star Finisher medal after completing the Tokyo Marathon.

Satchell’s impressive race CV included New York, Boston, Chicago, London and Berlin, with just one more required to complete the major set.

Satchell travelled to Japan, finishing the Tokyo Marathon in a time of 4hrs 12mins to become part of the exclusive Six Star club.

The Worthing man admitted it was a relief when he crossed the line in Japan and said: “There are only something like 3,000 athletes in the world who have achieved what I’ve managed to now.

“Tokyo was the only one I needed to complete the major six set, so to finally have done that is brilliant.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have been able to travel the world, competiting in these races.”

Satchell had planned to call a day on his marathon career following his efforts in Tokyo.

This now takes his tally to 24 overall but remains undecided whether this was his last.

He added: “The original plan was for Tokyo to be my last race. I felt good after and now I’ve got the urge to go on and do more races.

“I’ll allow myself some time off and then see where I’m over the next weeks.”