Skipper Okoronkwo wants bragging rights over Riders

Worthing Thunder skipper Brendan Okoronkwo believes bragging rights are at stake heading into Saturday’s crucial National League Division 1 home clash with Loughborough Student Riders.

Thunder, who’ve racked up five successive league wins, have tasted defeat just once at Worthing Leisure Centre in any competition all season.

Leaders Riders come full of confidence and on the back of eight straight victories.

The fixture also has extra spice with former Thunder players Hosana Kitenge and Max Richardson now turning out for Riders.

And it’s a game where Thunder can show what they are capable of, according to captain Okoronkwo.

He said: “We’re out to prove we belong with the league’s best, we’re excited and ready to give what it takes to come out with a win and keep our streak alive going into the December break.”

“Who better to do that against than the current number one team and familiar faces.

“There’s always a little more at stake when you play against previous team-mates.

“I know their tendencies and how they can impact a game, which helps us scout and prepare.

“We’ll make sure they won’t have an easy time in their visit, there are bragging rights at stake.”

A dazzling first quarter display paved the way for Thunder to score a fifth straight Division 1 success at Derby Trailblazers on Saturday.

Zaire Taylor scored 12 of his game-high 36 points in the first period as Thunder ran out 92-81 victors in the end.

Derby’s defensive line was breached with ease early on to hand Worthing a 32-9 cushion going into the second quarter.

Trailblazers were much better after an early blitz, pulling it back to 56-37 at the half. Thunder still had too much and were 92-81 winners in the end.