Shoreham College bag national bronze medal

Shoreham College under-11 netball stars secured a bronze medal at the recent ISA championships.

After a long journey from Brighton to York, the girls won all six pool games - finishing top of their group.

Shoreham College secured a bye through the semi-final but conceded the first match of the day.

Determined to come away with something for their efforts, Shoreham summoned every ounce of energy to come out 8-6 winners in play-off for third place.

Shoreham College thanked parents for their support and travelling so far.

It turned out to be a truly amazing day, filled with team spirit, support for each other and magnificent performances. Everyone at Shoreham College is immensely proud.