Shaun Brown Boxing Academy's rising star enjoys third win in eight days

Shaun Brown Boxing Academy rising star Jaidan Wyatt, 12, moved to 5-0 (+4 skills) on Sunday following his third win in eight days.

Having almost fully recovered from a cold he was back to his best and recorded a unanimous points victory over the previously unbeaten Davids Mackoits, 13, from Hornets Boxing Club in Kent. Wyatt also conceded 11 months in age and 1½ kg in weight during his eighth bout of the season since 22nd September.

Jaidan Wyatt

The first round was a relatively even affair with both boxers largely boxing at range and displaying nimble footwork, however, it was Wyatt that was controlling the centre of the ring and forcing his opponent to work on the back foot.

An eye-catching rear hand from Wyatt, with time expiring, was the most notable scoring shot of the round and he finished strongly by forcing Mackoits into the blue corner in the closing ten seconds.

There was a visible change of gear from the Lancing based boxer in the second round as he stalked his opponent from the outset with his rear hand and left hook now becoming prominent features of the bout. Once again with the round drawing to a close a heavy looking combination had Mackoits looking uncomfortable as a five-punch combination left him rattled in his own corner as the bell sounded.

The final round started in the same fashion with Wyatt dictating the action with the precision of his punches improving the longer the contest developed. The rear hand and front hook were still causing Mackoits problems and it was no surprise when these tools staggered him forcing the referee to administer a standing eight count. There was not enough time remaining in the round for Wyatt to force the stoppage but a conclusive points decision was his reward.

England Boxing coach Stuart Smith said at the close of the action: “Jaidan was really disappointed with his performance in a Sussex vest on Thursday despite winning but looked much fresher today and this was arguably his best performance to date. It will be his last outing of 2018 but we will look to get him back into action as early as possible in the New Year and will be looking to target the Schoolboy Championships in 2019."