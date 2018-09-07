Rustics glory for Rustington ladies

At the beginning of August, Rustington ladies played The Rustics in a greensomes Stableford.

Seven pairs of ladies and men entered the competition. The total scores were added together to find the winning team. The ladies won by a fantastic 32 points with a total of 255 compared to 223. This was followed by the Leroux Challenge.

Eight pairs played in the four-ball better ball Stableford competition. There were some very close scores with Angela Asprey and Jean Hadwen winning with 41 points. Rona Deniese and Barbara Busby were runners-up on countback.

The ladies championship and scratch was played in August - the tournament is a 36-hole competition played over two days. The overall result after two very consistent rounds was a win for Fran Peace in both the championship (nett 133) and the scratch (gross 167). Runner-up in the championship was Petrina Gilbert (nett 136) and Liz Little was runner-up in the scratch with 170. August Stableford winners were Lynda Hickson and Jo Uwins. August medal winners were Liz Little and Sue Park. The nine-hole winners were Carol Pembrey and Angela Asprey.

Have you read?

Lancing eyeing another FA Cup upset



Glenn Murray is Brighton's greatest ever striker - Scott McCarthy



American tour could be on Brighton's radar in the next couple of years

