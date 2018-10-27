Rowers enjoy some golden glory

Worthing Rowing Club had an impressive showing at the recent Itchen junior regatta in Southampton, winning two golds.

Izzy Hooker, 17, won the J16 coxed quadruple sculls, joining forces with three rowers from Herne Bay.

Hooker and Issy Walker, 16, then came first in the J16 coxed fours, again teaming up with the Kent club.

Earlier in the competition Hooker and Walker had also finished second J16 double sculls. Walker later joined three Herne Bay rowers and reached the final of J15 coxed quadruple sculls as well.

The success in Southampton boosted Walker’s hopes of making the Wessex team for next year’s junior inter-regional regatta.

Hooker, who also enjoyed success of her own in Southampton, said: “It was nice to finish the season off with some wins. Herne Bay have won a lot on the coast season so I thought that we’d do quite well. We’re quite good friends with them.”

