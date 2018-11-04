Rich reigns in Spain

Run Academy Worthing athlete Pauline Rich is toasting World Masters Championships glory after being part of the Great Britain team to take gold at the event.

Rich (above, left) was one of the over-70 women’s 4x400metre team that claimed glory.

It wasn’t just gold the quartet were celebrating, their time of six mins seven secs was a new British record.

Run Academy Worthing had nine teams take part in the recent Sussex cross country relay championships. Held at Goodwood Country Park, every runner completed a loop of just under two miles. Brighton’s Stanmer Park hosts the next event on Saturday week.

