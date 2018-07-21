Pupils break new ground with Sussex School Games success

Pupils from Arundel Church of England (ACE) Primary School are history makers.

Students shone once again, winning the sports team event at the recent Sussex School Games for the second successive year.

ACE athletes, who have represented the southern area four out of the previous six years, competed alongside 500 schools to highlight the amazing achievement.

Children who represented ACE at the event showed all the characteristics that the school fosters; determination, team spirit, resilience; and heart and courage in the face of adversity. ACE pupils were also praised for their sportsmanship towards other schools as well as showing true grit to not let each other down.

A member of the school games committee commented: “In my 30 years in the profession I have never seen such a well-oiled team who were intent to work for each other.

“They truly understood the concept of a team and the idea that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one.

They worked as one unit rather than as individuals.”

ACE had more to celebrate with three pupils the southern area football team. The children performed extremely well with one of their players finishing top-scorer in the competition with an incredible five goals.

The team were runners-up.

