Prospect Charlie continues to impress

Steyning snowboard prospect Charlie Lane is continuing to impress.

The 11-year-old is off the back off some mighty fine results over the winter.

Charlie won both German and Austrian national events before making it a hat-trick of victories by winning the Valley Ralley - a European event held over four rounds of competition.

Steyning’s Charlie then finished 15th overall in the under-16 World Rookie Tour finals.

The best young snowboarders across the globe compete in this event, so Charlie can be proud of his efforts. Charlie is also currently the top ranked under-12.