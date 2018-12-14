Plenty of reasons to cheer for D & D supporters

D & D Basketball Club continue to pick up some impressive results.

Making the long trip to Bexhill for a fixture against SE Tigers, the club’s under-12s were convincing 54-38 victors.

This young team have a mix of players new to the sport and those with more experience - it seems to be a good blend.

The under-16 White side were 85-67 winners against Eastbourne Lions B.

It’s not been such a good start for the under-18s.

All three of their games to date have come against Shoreham Spartans.

Spartans came out on top in the first two contests.

Although the third game was proving a much tighter affair.

D & D trailed by eight points after the first quarter but they did offer a response.

Spartans’ advantage was cut to four points at the end of the next quarter.

However just as things were hotting up, the match was abandoned in the seventh minute of the third quarter after officials ruled the court was unsafe. The match will be replayed at a later date.

The men’s team maintained their winning momentum, coming out 82-63 victors against SE Tigers.

D & D soon opened up a 13-point advantage.

Although SE Tigers remained within touching distance, the men’s team held out to continue what has been a superb start.