National call for talented Shoreham College student

Shoreham College student Alfie Simpson has been selected for Wales’ boys’ golf academy.
The year-ten pupil was awarded a place following a hard, yet successful recent trial.
Simpson gained an invite to battle for an academy spot after an outstanding performance at the Welsh boys’ nationals back in the summer.
A lot of hard work, travel and tiring times now face Simpson, who has to attend performance days in Wales.
But the 14-year-old, whose first performance day is at Celtic Manor on December, 2, is relishing the challenge that he now faces following his selection.
Simpson said: “With the potential of representing Wales in the future, fixtures with the Welsh boys’ under-16’s, competiting against other national teams as well as in Europe, it is all going to be worth it.”
