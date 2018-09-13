More than 100 runners will take on OutRunCancer for Cancer United

Runners from across the area will be challenging themselves to raise money for cancer support services as they take on OutRunCancer 5k or 10k.

On Sunday, keen athletes will set off at 11am from The Fox Patching Inn in Arundel Road, Patching, to raise money for Cancer United in the fourth annual race.

Jan Sheward, founder of Cancer United, said: “This is the fourth OutRunCancer and we have made it bigger and better every year since the first one in 2014.

“In 2016 we were charity of the year for the Arunners who helped and supported us, teaching us how a running event should be organised.”

After the 5k and 10k event runners and their supporters can enjoy the side shows and stalls while listening to music and enjoying barbecue food available to buy from The Fox Patching Inn.

Jan said: “We have 175 runners this year and are confident that they will all have a fantastic day.”

There is still time to sign up for the event, which costs £18 to enter. Organisers said the course can be completed in whatever way suits the athlete, whether it be OutRunCancer, OutJogCancer or even to OutWalkCancer.

For more information, visit www.cancerunited.org.uk/outruncancer

