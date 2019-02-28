More British Masters glory for Worthing Harriers member Mark Gibbs

ark Gibbs collected a national title for the second time at the recent British Masters Athletics south of England indoor event held at Lee Valley Sports Centre, London.

The Worthing Harriers athlete won gold in the V50 (50-54 year old) category of the shot put section.

Gibbs’ throw of 9.37metres was just 1cm short of his best ever attempt and was also enough for him to retain his south of England champion crown.

