Medals for Worthing Harriers wheelchair pair

Worthing & District Harriers wheelchair athletes battled the heat to win podium places at the recent under-20 London Vitality British Road Championships at the Westminster Mile.

Lucy King, 15, won the female race, while Nathan Freeman, 14, finished third in the male event.

Nathan, Worthing Herald Community Sports Star for 2017, said: “It was a truly amazing experience. Having competed in the Westminster Mile for the last four years, I’d always dreamt of medalling.”

Female race winner Lucy said: “When I came round the last corner and could see the screen I knew I could get a PB so I went flat out for the last few hundred metres, I couldn’t believe that I actually won though.”

Coach of the Worthing Harriers wheelchair pair, Julian Stevens, said: “Both Nathan and Lucy have great potential and I am delighted that their skill and no surrender attitude has produced these personal best performances.

“The really exciting thing is this is just the start of the season.”