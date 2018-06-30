Masters joy for mother and daughter duo

Findon-based mother and daughter duo Sally and Lisa Mills came away with a number of impressive results from the GB Masters long course swimming championships.

Mother Sally and her daughter Lisa – taking part in a competitive meet for the first time in more than 20 years in the 35-39 age group – did themselves proud.

The pair travelled to Plymouth to take part in the competition, with Sally breaking two British records on her way to winning the 60-64 category 200m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle events.

Sally, who along with her daughter both compete for Mid Sussex Marlins, was also victorious in the 100m butterfly, 4x100 and 4x50m medal relay and the 4x50m freestyle relay to cap a super competition.

Lisa, making her competitive pool return after 20 years, managed to come away with some fine results of her own. Her best performance was a third-placed finish in the 35-39 age group 4x50m freestyle relay.