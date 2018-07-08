Ladies section kept busy during June

Rustington Golf Club’s ladies section were involved in a number of different competitions last month.

At the beginning of June action came in the Lillian Ford Cup, which is played with only two clubs and a putter. This year it was won by Fran Peace who has won it six times previously.

This was followed by the mixed foursomes. A total of 16 pairs competed for the trophy and winners were Jo Uwins and Chris Yeandle.

The Floral Cup was won by Alison Wright and the Cocker Trophy (greensomes) went to Maggie Hopkins and Gay Hadley.

The lady captain’s charity day was held during the month, this year in support of Lymphoma Action.

A team game was held - split threes - and the winners were Jayne Scrimgeour, Gay Hadley and Carla Chaszcsewski.

Fran Peace won both nearest the pin and the longest drive.

Val Brenton was victorious in the nine-hole competition. Everyone enjoyed the day and nearly £270 was raised for the captain’s charity.

Stableford winners in June were Michelle Pooley and Alison Wright. Medal wins went to Fran Peace and Sue Marsh.

The nine-hole victors were Yvonne Potter and Val Brenton.