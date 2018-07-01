Juniors make a splash in fun new festival

A massive day of junior water polo development took place at Worthing’s Splashpoint Leisure Centre earlier this month.

The fun festival was organised by Drenched Mini Water Polo, which is run by Worthing senior player Matt White.

The competition featured teams from Bognor, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Washington, Worthing and a south east region girls’ development squad.

A busy day started with an under-ten tournament at the Wadurs pool in Shoreham.

The boys and girls involved, many of whom were playing in their first competitive match, enjoyed the day.

Focus then switched to Splashpoint in the afternoon, where both under-12 and under-14 tournaments were held.

During the day all of the youngsters involved had the opportunity of playing in a series of well-organised matches that were enjoyed by a large, enthusiastic and appreciative crowd.

The latest south east region water polo academy training session took place to round off a busy day.

A number of the younger boys and girls are already beginning to progress to the Worthing junior development program and the hope is, with mini polo becoming increasingly popular, more festivals will be held.

For more information contact Drenched Mini Water Polo’s Matt White on 07949 806494 or email matt@drenchedschool.co.uk