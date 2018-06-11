Jockey banned over Goodwood altercation

Jockey Raul da Silva has been suspended for 21 days for 'violent conduct' after an altercation with fellow jockey Jim Crowley at Goodwood.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) stewards said Da Silva 'had struck Crowley in the face, causing an injury which required medical treatment' after the opening race at the racecourse on Sunday. The incident happened in the jockeys' changing room.

Da Silva and Pulborough-based Crowley, the 2016 champion flat jockey, had both ridden in Sunday's opening CSS Seismic Sweepstake Handicap. Brazil's Da Silva was last on Medieval and Crowley fifth on Charles Molson.

The incident, which happened well away from the public, left Crowley suffered a cut and swollen lip that required treatment. He did not miss any rides and declined to comment on what had happened.

A BHA stewards' statement said: "An inquiry was held following a report of an altercation in the changing room between Raul da Silva and Jim Crowley following race one.

"Da Silva, Crowley, Martin Dwyer, John Egan, Jack Mitchell, Richard Kingscote, two valets, the clerk of the scales, the changing-room doorman and the racecourse medical officer were interviewed.

"After hearing their evidence, Da Silva was suspended for 21 days for violent conduct, in that he had struck Crowley in the face causing an injury which required medical treatment."

Crowley is a regular rider - and winner at Goodwood - and was the track's ambassador last season.