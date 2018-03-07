Ian Hart: George Dowell: The definitive Woodside legend

I have to say I find my conversations with Morty Hollis about Worthing FC greats both interesting and informative. He talks, with great affection, of the likes of Reggie Bowles, Ron Wood, Vince Taylor and his own particular all time favourite David Bloom, uncle of Albion chairman Tony.

But who is the all time Worthing FC legend?

Despite only having attended my first Rebels game aged eight in 1973, for me it’s an open and shut case.

In my opinion the all time great, whilst on the fringes due to a tragic set of circumstances didn’t play for the first team, but without him quite simply there would not be a club now.

When George Dowell first met with the board in late 2014, the club was in disarray and facing almost certain extinction.

Quite simply his investment and input has turned the club on its axis, to what it is today, one of the best supported teams in the country outside the National Leagues.

This week it’s been announced that he’s giving up his position as chairman, whilst he still remains very much part of the present and the future at the club, this again highlights the magnitude of the man that he realises that the next chapter for the club needs a different skill set and structure to move on at pace, hence his appointment of Pete Stone to replace him, arguably one of his most significant signings.

The club remains in good hands, and with matters progressing both on and off the field George Dowell’s legacy to both the football club and the town will be remembered for a long, long time.

n The events at the Amex on Sunday will live long in the memory for most Brighton fans.

While clearly there are serious underlying issues at Arsenal, that shouldn’t take anything away from one of the most exciting and at times emotional matches in the Albion’s recent history.

On social media, some went as far as saying it was the most significant result in the club’s history since Hereford in 1997.

That’s certainly worthy of a debate itself, personally having been at both matches they were unique in their own individual way.

Clearly 34 points doesn’t guarantee Premier League survival but the increased confidence and belief gained from Sunday will go a long way to finishing well above the first dreaded relegation spot in 18th place.

Next up, it’s Everton. Never a happy hunting ground last time we were in the top flight, then again some might argue the Toffees are now a totally different entity.

Although the much-maligned Sam Allardyce has managed to lift his side out of the relegation spot they occupied when he arrived, that hasn’t managed to win the fans over and there’s already heightened speculation who will replace him in the summer.

It’s all good for the Albion arriving at a club still in semi-crisis on the back of the Arsenal result.

What better way to warm up for the FA Cup quarter-final than coming home from Merseyside with all three points?

