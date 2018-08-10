Hockey veteran scores World Cup silver medal

A Worthing hockey veteran secured a silver medal in the over-75 category of the Grand Masters World Cup in Barcelona.

Robin Carr, 76, recently completed an astonishing 49th season with Worthing Hockey Club before jetting off to Spain this summer, having already picked up a gold medal in the European Championships last year.

Having begun his career with Keymer after leaving school, Carr eventually moved to Worthing where he has been since 1968. Findon-based Carr spoke about being selected for the national side, recalling his journey to glory in the Euros last summer. He said: “I started playing oldies hockey when I was about 70. I played in about three regional tournaments before I had trials for England. I didn’t think I’d get in but somehow I made it.

“Having managed to get selected for England in 2016, we went across to Holland and played some friendlies then, of course, got in to the England team for the European Cup in Glasgow last year where we managed to win gold.”

Carr admits there is an added weight on his shoulders everytime he pulls on an England jersey. He said: “The pressure is on, I like a more relaxed Worthing 5th XI against a local side. You’re representing your country and you’re proud and doing your best to do well.

“We were ambitious about trying to get gold having won the European one. I think we lost our first game and there was an awful lot of gloom. At my age a game is a game, just try your hardest, you win some, you lose some. Thankfully we got on a winning streak.”

Despite losing to Australia in the final, the silver medallist shared details of a humorous moment at half-time in the match – in light of the Aussie cricket ball-tampering scandal.

He recalled: “There was an odd, amusing moment when we played the Aussies. At half-time one of our guys went out to the centre in a very showy way and started examining the ball as if to say, ‘has this been tampered with?’ The Aussies took that very well, they saw the funny side!”

The continued support Carr receives from friends and family does not go unnoticed.

He said: “I think they (family and friends) have been mostly amazed really. With all the English teams at the tournament, we had quite a lot of support.

“I think with regards to the footballers we didn’t quite have 30 million watching but it was a great atmosphere.”

The Findon-based silver medallist went on to share how he keeps himself in shape and said: “I quite like cycling and I do a certain amount of walking, that doesn’t do the fitness any harm, I put it down to good genes and good fortune.”

