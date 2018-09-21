Ham Manor's 'exciting' new developments set for grand unveiling

Ham Manor Golf Club’s grand unveiling of a new picturesque hole and the turning around of the course will take place on Sunday.

The club is also improving the playing experience, including advanced drainage and state of the art irrigation.

A new bore hole, water storage and electronic control system are already in operation.

A golf architect specialising in Harry Colt courses has designed a new championship standard 18th hole, finishing in front of the stunning 200-year-old clubhouse.

This wonderful building reflects beautifully onto a lake carefully positioned not only to attract golf balls, but onlookers on to the patio enjoying a beer or glass of wine.

The current tenth tee will become the first and the new hole will become the 18th, incorporating four new tees, the longest playing 444 yards.

To go along with this, the course will also have new signage and yardage markers throughout.

The opening ceremony starts at 4pm on Sunday, when the high sheriff of West Sussex will cut the ribbon and officially declare the new hole and the revised course open.

As well as performing this essential duty, the high sheriff and other invited guests will be playing shots onto the new green. Anyone interested in playing the new course should contact the pro’ shop on 01903 783732.

Alternatively, consider becoming a member of the club with one of the best finishing holes in the country.

Have you read?

Ambitious Goddard eyeing up silverware with Worthing Thunder



Chairman 'sad to see' boss Bailey leave Lancing



Music video filmed in labour club for Littlehampton singer’s England anthem

