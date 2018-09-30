Ham Manor Golf Club celebrates new lakeside 18th hole

Premier West Sussex golf club launches its new 18thwith a lakeside green, and a new short game area, as the first stage of a multi-million pound investment in the clubhouse, course and golfing facilities.

To ensure its premier position amongst golf clubs in the region, on September 23rd Ham Manor Golf Club opened both its new 18th hole, green and lake, and its new short game practice area, with a little help from the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls and many of the club’s members.

Ham Manor new 18th opening (l to r) Jill Howell lady captain, Dave Parkinson chairman, High Sheriff of West Sussex Caroline Nicholls

The new par four 18th hole now boasts a magnificent new lake alongside and around the back of the green, all in full view of the 18th century Grade II listed clubhouse. Aimed at creating a new and higher standard of golfing experience for members and visitors, this represents the first stage of its multi-million pound investment programme, which will include interior modernisation of the Georgian style clubhouse and a course irrigation system.

Ham Manor chairman David Parkinson commented: “This is our first step to re-building Ham Manor’s reputation as a premier golfing experience. It’s taken a concerted effort from our management and greens teams to create this new hole. By changing the two loops of nine holes around, the very challenging 18th hole now finishes right in front of the clubhouse.”

He continued: “Our special thanks go to course architect James Edwards for his innovative design and to the construction team led by Conor Walsh for delivering James’s vision despite one of the hottest summers on record.”

The new lake is supplied by a clean water bore hole and not only provides the ultimate final hole challenge, but will enable a new course irrigation system to ensure top condition fairways and greens in even the driest summers. By integrating the lake into the water collection and supply system, in the future it will be able to harvest rain water from the extensive clubhouse roof.

PGA Head Professional Jonathan Nicholas added: “Ham Manor now has not only a fantastic finishing hole but a seriously impressive short game coaching facility as well. It’s designed to encourage any short game shot you can play or imagine, so we can now offer an unmatched opportunity for any golfer to improve this critical aspect of their game.”

The new coaching facility boasts a large remodelled putting green and a short game zone with a target green and bunker. These are in addition to the club’s two existing practice grounds and a simulator system, making Ham Manor an unrivalled centre for professional coaching and practice.

The new 18th was put to the test on the following Wednesday with another prestige event, the Ham Manor Pro-Am, won by the new CK Group PGA Southern Professionals champion Michael Bullen, a regional golfing star based at the nearby Rustington Golf Centre.

For more information about Ham Manor and its fabulous golfing opportunities, please contact general manager Paul Bodle on 01903 783 288, or e-mail secretary@hammanor.co.uk