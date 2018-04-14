Golfers invited to charity day on parkland course

Ham Manor Golf Club in Angmering will be hosting a charity day in aid of St Barnabas House hospice.

The event has been inspired by Jim Miller and Jill Howell, the men’s and ladies’ captains, who are supporting the hospice as their charity of the year.

Jim said: “We have chosen to raise money for the Hospice at Home service provided by St Barnabas House, our local hospice, as both Jill and I have had family and friends cared for by the caring and compassionate nurses of St Barnabas, who have given great comfort at a very difficult time.

“We are so happy to be hosting the St Barnabas House Golf Day and look forward to welcoming everyone here for some good golf on our parkland course.”

The golf day on Thursday, July 29, also celebrates 45 years since the hospice first opened. Entry for the day is £340 per team of four.

The day will start at 9am with registration, bacon rolls, tea and coffee, followed by an 18-hole competition, with longest drive, nearest the pin and putting prizes.

Afterwards, teams will enjoy a two-course meal in the Grade II listed manor house, with raffle and auction.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “We are really lucky to have the help of not just Ham Manor and the captains but Ian Jaggard and Kevin Buck, who have kindly given up their time to help on the committee.

“Places are limited, so if you have a team of four please contact us as soon as you can to reserve your place.”

St Barnabas House is also looking for companies to sponsor a hole or provide raffle and auction prizes.

Contact St Barnabas House on 01903 254777, email fundraising@stbh.org.uk or visit www.stbh.org.uk/golf-day for more information.