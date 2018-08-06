Goddard named Worthing Thunder player-coach following Gayle's departure

Worthing Thunder have appointed Josh Goddard as player-coach for the upcoming National League Division 1 campaign

Former coach Daniel Gayle guided Thunder to a first title since 2006 as they won the play-offs last term but has decided to take up a coaching post in his native America.

The opening has given Goddard, a fully qualified level 2 coach, the chance to demonstrate his skills off the court as player-coach.

Goddard has experience coaching Solent Kestrels' junior organisation in the past but is now set for his first management role in senior basketball.

He said: " I'm extremely grateful to Worthing Thunder for giving me this opportunity. For Zaire (Taylor) to show this kind of confidence in me means a huge amount. We are just working out the finer details to finish putting a team together so that we can represent Worthing well this coming season."

It's been a summer of change at Thunder with MVP from last season, Zaire Taylor, now director of basketball operations.

Thunder chairman Frank Gainsbury has every confidence in new player-coach Goddard and said: "Josh is a young and hungry coach who has earned enormous respect from his fellow players in the short time he has been with the club.

"Worthing Thunder have never hesitated to offer young coaches and players the opportunity to develop their skills within the organisation.We have already seen the potential that Josh has to develop a long and successful career as a coach. His playing days are, of course, far from over and the role of player-coach supported by the senior players within the squad is an exciting opportunity for Josh to embark on a coaching career with one of the best clubs in the National Basketball League."

Thunder have announced the signing of Nigeria international Alex Owumi.

Owumi comes with a wealth of BBL experience having played for Surrey Scorchers last season, along with spells at London Lions and Worcester Wolves earlier in his career.

Worthing Thunder have been handed a home draw in the BBL Trophy as they take on Surrey Scorchers.

