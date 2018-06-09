Duo enjoy European Masters success

Run Academy Worthing pairing Pauline Rich and Pat Cummins had plenty of reason to cheer at the recent European Masters Non Stadia Championships in Alicante, Spain.

Rich collected an individual bronze medal in the over-70 female 10k and scooped gold with Great Britain & Norther Ireland in the team event. The set was complete for Rich as she scooped silver with GB & NI in the cross-country relay event.

Cummins claimed finished fourth in the individual over-75 female 10k race and was part of the GB & NI cross-country relay team that won silver.