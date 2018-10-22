Double win weekend maintains Worthing Thunder's unbeaten start

Worthing Thunder remain unbeaten in all competitions after a pair of wins away from home over the weekend.

Alex Owumi led all scorers with 31 points and ten rebounds as Thunder had little trouble in dispatching Leicester Warriors 100-79 on Saturday - to go 3-0 in National League Division 1.

Thunder led from start-to-finish with the lead peaking at 25 points, ending with a flourish even though Warriors had hinted at a comeback in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to nine points at one point.

Owumi shot a sublime 85 percent from three-point land, helped by 26 points from captain Brendan Okoronkwo.

Despite the 31-point game in the midlands, Owumi was rested for the National Cup third round tie a little over 24 hours later against division-lower Greenwich Titans.

But Worthing had other scoring options, thanks to 28 points from Ishmael Fontaine and 21 from Tom Ward, as they guided Thunder to the next round of the cup with a 103-81 win.

Thunder were ahead for the majority against a spirited Titans side, but were never fully able to pull away until a 20-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarter finally put the game to bed.

Have you read?

Worthing can't afford FA Cup hangover - Hinshelwood



Worthing miss out on FA Cup first round following defeat at National League outfit Ebbsfleet United



Hinshelwood reflects on a 'missed opportunity' as Worthing exit FA Cup

