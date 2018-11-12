D&D Ladies basketball team celebrate their first ever victory

The D&D ladies team have celebrated their first win.

Due to sickness and some players having other commitments, only six players were able to travel to face Horsham Hawks, but this did not dampen the team spirit and determination with the final result Horsham Hawks 31 - D&D 54.

The ladies team formed last year and had a tough season while they found their feet,. However, thanks to the tenacity and resolve of the core of the players and the welcome addition of some new players, they faced this season with a feeling of positivity and this bore fruit in this game.

The under 12s faced Crawley Storm Development, a team of youngsters new to the game who showed a lot of potential.

D&D's experience showed taking the lead in the first quarter and gradually building on that lead to take the game 63-25.

D&D have again entered two teams in the under 16 league.

The under 16s white made a great start to their game against Shoreham Spartans taking the lead at the start of the first quarter, however an unanswered run in the final two minutes of that quarter when Spartans scored 12 points changed the balance of the game.

The players didn't give up and rallied again in the second quarter but a very strong quarter which went Spartans way by 19 points decided the result of the game with Spartans coming out the winners 82-58.

The under 16 blacks travelled to Haywards Heath and despite putting in a strong performance D&D lost the game 76-52.