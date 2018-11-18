D&D Basketball team progress in cup despite game being abandoned

D&D Mens team progressed to the next round of the Cup, with the first leg against East Grinstead Flyers being abandoned with just over four minutes to go with D&D down by seven points.

It was ruled that the score would stand and the result of the second leg would decide the overall result based on the aggregate score.

D&D travelled to East Grinstead and scored a 36 point victory to take them through to meet Brighton University Panthers in the quarter final.

The u11 team played their first game of the season against Brighton Cougars Girls Silver at home - in a nail-bitingly close game both teams played with great spirit - the result undecided until the final whistle which saw D&D come out the winners 31-30.

The u16 white team travelled away to meet Brighton Cougars, a great team effort which coach Matt was thrilled by saw D&D come out the clear winners 81-62.

Unfortunately the u18s couldn't find an answer to the pressure from Shoreham Spartans in their second away game to them in the space of two weeks, Spartans coming out on top 98-41.