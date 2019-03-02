D & D Basketball Club's Black team claim bragging rights

Worthing-based D & D Basketball Club have again entered two teams into the under-16 league and the youngsters faced each other with the blacks taking the win from the whites (97-57).

An exciting game for the under-11s against Seahaven Force which kept everybody on the edge of their seats until the final whistle, ending in a win for D & D by three points - 32-29.

The under-18s also had a close game which ended up with a win for their opponents, Crawley Storm, 71-79.

D & D men’s team took on Brighton University Panthers for the third time in as many weeks, this time in the second leg of the cup.

An incredibly close game in which D & D were trailing throughout saw the match end in a draw (77-77).

But with D & D having taken the first leg by 21 points, they progress to the semi-finals.

The ladies team put up a valiant fight against Bognor Amazons, keeping the score close until the final quarter when Bognor pulled ahead to take the game 51-32.

D & D will be hoping for more positive results over the coming week.

