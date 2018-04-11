Concerns raised over Beach House Park greens

Worthing and Homefield Park bowls clubs have raised their concerns over the current state of greens at Beach House Park.

Both teams are based at Beach House Park and with the new season less than two weeks away, officials from both clubs have contacted Worthing Borough Council regarding the state of the greens.

A particularly cold winter made it difficult for the council’s parks team to work on the greens but they are working hard to rectify the situation.

A spokesman for Worthing Bowls Club said: “The greens are in a really dreadful state, covered in bare patches and with very little grass on them.

“Worthing Borough Council say they produced a schedule at the end of last year of work that will be done to improve the greens ready for the start of this year.

“However, it is clear that whatever work has been done has been insufficient and ineffective because the greens are now in a worse state than they were at the end of last year.”

Homefield Park, who also play at Beach House Park, share similar concerns to Worthing.

Club secretary Peter Treagust said: “The greens are not in the best condition at the moment but the hope is they will be ready for the start of the season on April 21. I’m not a skilled greenkeeper myself but the state of the greens usually improve ahead of the new season.”

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We are aware that the bowling greens at Beach House Park, whilst still perfectly playable, are not up to the standard we would expect to see just ahead of the new season.

“This has been a particularly difficult winter to prepare the greens ready for the start of the season, however our parks team are working hard to rectify the situation and return the greens to the usual high standard.

“We have apologised to the two bowling clubs based at Beach House Park for this inconvenience and will continue to keep both clubs informed during this period.”

n The Men’s National Bowling Championships left Worthing for Leamington Spa in 2013 and the Worthing Unified Open, which took place at Beach House Park, was cancelled earlier this year owing to parking issues.